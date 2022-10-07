Charged Particles (IONX) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Charged Particles has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Charged Particles token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Charged Particles’ genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @definft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles (IONX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Charged Particles has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Charged Particles is 0.02198535 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $23,072.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://charged.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

