ChartEx Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $20,695.62 and approximately $7.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was September 2nd, 2020. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @chartexpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

ChartEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChartEx (CHART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChartEx has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 19,999,999.99999996 in circulation. The last known price of ChartEx is 0.00106634 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $152.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chartex.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

