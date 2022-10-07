ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $657,636.39 and $6,901.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency . ChatCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,000,640 in circulation. The last known price of ChatCoin is 0.00100014 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,887.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.openchat.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

