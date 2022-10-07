Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $109,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

