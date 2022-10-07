Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.43.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 435,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 147,866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

