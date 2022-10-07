Chemring Group’s (CHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Chemring Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 336 ($4.06) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

LON:CHG opened at GBX 318 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of £900.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2,003.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.20. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.50 ($4.63).

In related news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.91), for a total value of £58,320 ($70,468.83).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

