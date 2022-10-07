Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.