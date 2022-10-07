CherrySwap (CHE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

CherrySwap (CHE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. CherrySwap has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $648,930.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CherrySwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CherrySwap Token Profile

CherrySwap’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 tokens. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @cherryswapnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CherrySwap is cherryswapnet.medium.com. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net.

CherrySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap (CHE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CherrySwap has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CherrySwap is 0.02027696 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $98,099.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cherryswap.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CherrySwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CherrySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

