Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

