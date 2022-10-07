CHIBA INU Trading Up 137.9% This Week (CHIBA)

CHIBA INU (CHIBA) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $21,172.94 and $40,785.00 worth of CHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHIBA INU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CHIBA INU has traded 137.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

About CHIBA INU

CHIBA INU was first traded on December 25th, 2021. CHIBA INU’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for CHIBA INU is chibainu.xyz. CHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @chiba_inu1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CHIBA INU

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIBA INU (CHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CHIBA INU has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CHIBA INU is 0.00213263 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chibainu.xyz/.”

