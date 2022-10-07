Chicken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.66 Million (KFC)

Chicken (KFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Chicken has a market cap of $2.66 million and $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chicken token can currently be purchased for $12.96 or 0.00066202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chicken has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chicken Token Profile

Chicken’s genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 164,137 tokens. Chicken’s official website is chickenswap.org. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @chefgrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chicken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chicken (KFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chicken has a current supply of 164,137 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chicken is 13.07860641 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,444.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chickenswap.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chicken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chicken using one of the exchanges listed above.

