Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $24.40 Million

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $24.40 million and approximately $89,091.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003928 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “Chimpion (BNANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chimpion has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 31,727,387.34573464 in circulation. The last known price of Chimpion is 0.79167337 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $90,805.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chimpion.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.