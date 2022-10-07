China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CYD stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

