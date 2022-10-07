Chintai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.36 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Chintai has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chintai Token Profile

Chintai’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 tokens. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @chintainetwork. Chintai’s official message board is chintaieos.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai (CHEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chintai has a current supply of 998,842,584 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chintai is 0.02011674 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,677.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chintai.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

