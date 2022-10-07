Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $46,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

CB stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

