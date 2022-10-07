Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

