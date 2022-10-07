Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.88

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 10600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,932,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 718.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

