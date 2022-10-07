CIBC Boosts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$33.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.67.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$11.88 and a 52-week high of C$50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

