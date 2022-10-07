CIBC Cuts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$1.75

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Conifex Timber from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$85.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

