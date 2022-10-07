CIBC Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$36.00.

CFP stock opened at C$19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.26. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$18.97 and a 52 week high of C$33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canfor will post 3.9590202 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

