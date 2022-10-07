CIBC Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$22.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.66. The stock has a market cap of C$833.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

