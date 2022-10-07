CIBC Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$45.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.14.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ opened at C$41.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

