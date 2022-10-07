CIBC Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$59.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.75.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$48.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.65. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$407.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

