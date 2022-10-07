Cindicator Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $181.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Cindicator (CND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cindicator has a current supply of 2,000,000,004.6079144 with 2,000,000,004.6069422 in circulation. The last known price of Cindicator is 0.00054985 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cindicator.com/.”

