Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,162,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,393,000 after buying an additional 111,923 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 117,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

