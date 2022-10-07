Citigroup Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $75.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -234.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 201,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

