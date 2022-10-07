Citigroup Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $70.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $74.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 300.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.