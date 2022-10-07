Citigroup Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $58.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

MOS opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,004.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 816,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

