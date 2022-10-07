Citigroup Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Neutral

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Sotera Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

