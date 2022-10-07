Citigroup Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.79.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

