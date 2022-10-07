Citigroup Trims Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Target Price to $9.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SGHT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $332.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 133.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $12,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 521,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

