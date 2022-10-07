Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

