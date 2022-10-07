Civilization Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Civilization has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $131,913.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,101,824 tokens. The official message board for Civilization is news.civfund.org. The Reddit community for Civilization is https://reddit.com/r/civfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @civfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civilization’s official website is www.civfund.org.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “Civilization (CIV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Civilization has a current supply of 300,000,000. The last known price of Civilization is 0.02410859 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $18,212.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.civfund.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.