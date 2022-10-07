ClassZZ (CZZ) Price Tops $0.0072

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClassZZ has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClassZZ token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

ClassZZ Token Profile

ClassZZ (CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClassZZ’s official website is classzz.com.

ClassZZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ClassZZ (CZZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. ClassZZ has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ClassZZ is 0.00692102 USD and is down -9.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,998.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://classzz.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClassZZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClassZZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

