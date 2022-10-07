ClassZZ Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (CZZ)

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One ClassZZ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. ClassZZ has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ClassZZ Profile

ClassZZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ClassZZ is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClassZZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ClassZZ (CZZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. ClassZZ has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ClassZZ is 0.00692102 USD and is down -9.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,998.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://classzz.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClassZZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClassZZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

