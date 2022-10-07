CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Buys 110,175 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 110,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £154,245 ($186,376.27).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman bought 75 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).

LON CLI opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.74) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £572.78 million and a P/E ratio of 465.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

