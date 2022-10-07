CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Buys 110,175 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 110,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £154,245 ($186,376.27).
Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman bought 75 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).
CLS Price Performance
LON CLI opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.74) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £572.78 million and a P/E ratio of 465.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.28.
CLS Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
