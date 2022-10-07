Club Atletico Independiente Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002977 BTC on major exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $485,469.33 and $69,847.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,454.38 or 1.00006265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Token Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,166 tokens. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @independiente and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

According to CryptoCompare, “Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Club Atletico Independiente has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 652,888 in circulation. The last known price of Club Atletico Independiente is 0.55007775 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $93,847.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubaindependiente.com.ar/.”

