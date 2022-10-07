CluCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Million (CLU)

CluCoin (CLU) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, CluCoin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One CluCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CluCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $11,108.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CluCoin Profile

CluCoin’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 tokens. CluCoin’s official website is clucoin.com. The Reddit community for CluCoin is https://reddit.com/r/clucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CluCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CluCoin (CLU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CluCoin has a current supply of 872,270,495,366,290 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CluCoin is 0 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $218.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clucoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CluCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CluCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CluCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

