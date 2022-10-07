CMF DAO (CMF) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CMF DAO (CMF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. CMF DAO has a total market cap of $708.66 and approximately $153,158.00 worth of CMF DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CMF DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CMF DAO has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CMF DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

CMF DAO Token Profile

CMF DAO was first traded on October 28th, 2021. CMF DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,071 tokens. CMF DAO’s official Twitter account is @cryptomakersf. CMF DAO’s official website is www.cryptomakersfoundation.io.

CMF DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CMF DAO (CMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CMF DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CMF DAO is 0.00058558 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptomakersfoundation.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CMF DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CMF DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CMF DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CMF DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CMF DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.