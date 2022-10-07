Coco Swap (COCO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Coco Swap (COCO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Coco Swap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Coco Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Coco Swap has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coco Swap Profile

Coco Swap was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,514,797,697 tokens. The official website for Coco Swap is coco-swap.finance. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coco Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coco Swap (COCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coco Swap has a current supply of 148,424,311,271.88287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coco Swap is 0.00002753 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coco-swap.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coco Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coco Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coco Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

