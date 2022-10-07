Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.81 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

