Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

