CoinFi Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $324,225.55 and $34,348.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi (COFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinFi has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 214,403,033.80556887 in circulation. The last known price of CoinFi is 0.00145722 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,324.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.coinfi.com/.”

