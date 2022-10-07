CoinMerge Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CMERGE)

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,870.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinMerge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoinMerge Coin Profile

CoinMerge’s genesis date was July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinMerge is www.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge.

CoinMerge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMerge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMerge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinMerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinMerge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.