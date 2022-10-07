CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,163.00

CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. CollegeCoinNetwork has a total market capitalization of $12,001.96 and $38,163.00 worth of CollegeCoinNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CollegeCoinNetwork has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CollegeCoinNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00268147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002962 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CollegeCoinNetwork Token Profile

CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2021. CollegeCoinNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. CollegeCoinNetwork’s official Twitter account is @collegexrpl and its Facebook page is accessible here. CollegeCoinNetwork’s official website is www.collegecoin.network.

Buying and Selling CollegeCoinNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. CollegeCoinNetwork has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CollegeCoinNetwork is 0.00020003 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.collegecoin.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CollegeCoinNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CollegeCoinNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CollegeCoinNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

