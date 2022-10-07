Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,807,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 136,223 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $110,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

