Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

