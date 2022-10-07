Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $47.88 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.