Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.