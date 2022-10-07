Comparing Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Centerspace 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.65%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 11.40% 4.05% 2.69% Centerspace -12.20% -3.13% -1.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 3.65 $18.83 million $0.57 26.16 Centerspace $201.71 million 5.01 $610,000.00 ($2.40) -27.40

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -121.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Centerspace on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

